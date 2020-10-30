Left Menu
Soccer-Galaxy part ways with head coach Schelotto

The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 and led them to a 21-26-6 record, including 5-11-3 during the 2020 regular season. "Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction," Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a news release.

Soccer-Galaxy part ways with head coach Schelotto

LA Galaxy have parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the club sit last in the Western Conference with three games left in the 2020 campaign, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Thursday. The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 and led them to a 21-26-6 record, including 5-11-3 during the 2020 regular season.

"Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction," Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a news release. Schelotto, 47, spent the majority of his 16-year playing career at Boca, winning three Copa Libertadores titles and scoring 86 goals. He played 10 times for Argentina.

Schelotto will be replaced on an interim basis by Dominic Kinnear for the remainder of the season. "The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles," said te Kloese.

"As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

