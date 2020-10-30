Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. Beasley, 23, has been charged with threat of violence/reckless disregard as well as fifth degree drug possession. Each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. White Sox announce La Russa as new manager

Tony La Russa is back with the team he started with as the Chicago White Sox tabbed the Hall of Famer as their new manager on Thursday. La Russa, four-time Manager of the Year, is the third-winningest manager in baseball history and three-time World Series champion. Dimitrov upsets Tsitsipas in Vienna

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovered from a one-set deficit to knock off third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria. Dimitrov outplayed Tsitsipas over the final two sets to earn a spot against Brit Daniel Evans, who registered a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Austria wild card Jurij Rodionov. Second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, the defending champion, also moved on with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Chile's Cristian Garin. Ackermann wins Vuelta stage after Bennett relegated

German rider Pascal Ackermann won stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday despite finishing second behind Irishman Sam Bennett, who was relegated for shoulder barging an opponent twice in a highly disputed end to the race. Bennett edged out Ackermann in the bunch sprint at the end of the flat 157km stage from Cid Campeador. Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo and celebrated as he crossed the line but the victory was snatched away as footage showed him barging Trek-Segafredo's Latvian rider Emils Liepins. Galaxy part ways with head coach Schelotto

LA Galaxy have parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the club sit last in the Western Conference with three games left in the 2020 campaign, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Thursday. The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 and led them to a 21-26-6 record, including 5-11-3 during the 2020 regular season. Boxing: Exhibition will be real thing, say Tyson and Jones Jr

A charity bout between former champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. next month is being billed as an exhibition but both boxers described it as war on Thursday, promising to hold nothing back even if they have to fight under women's rules. The boxing greats, now into their 50s and well past their primes, will return to the ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the main event on a Nov. 28 card that will also have YouTube celebrity Jake Paul (1-0) taking on former-NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson on his professional debut. FC Cincinnati signs F Vazquez to extension

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez has signed a contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The 22-year-old Vazquez reportedly received a multi-year deal. Multiple world champion Pellegrini recovered from COVID-19

Multiple world champion and 200 metres freestyle world record holder Federica Pellegrini has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after a returning a positive test, she said on Thursday "This time is for real! Negative," said the 32-year-old Italian who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. Joe Montana says Brady and Bucs are showing Super Bowl potential

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana said Tom Brady has found his rhythm with Tampa Bay and that he "has pity" on the rest of the conference as the Buccaneers look more and more like Super Bowl contenders. Montana, who led the San Francisco 49ers to four championships, spent his final two seasons in Kansas City and said Brady's adjustment after leaving New England in the offseason was not complicated. Malnati grabs Bermuda lead as fans return to PGA Tour

Peter Malnati birdied the final hole to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Bermuda Championship on Thursday in the first PGA Tour event to have fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malnati made nine birdies, including five straight over a scorching stretch around the turn, and one bogey for an eight-under 63 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton where fellow Americans Doug Ghim and Ryan Armour were one shot off the pace.