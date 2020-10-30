Southern Vipers' Maia Bouchier suspended from bowling due to illegal action

All-rounder Maia Bouchier, who plays for Southern Vipers, has been suspended from bowling in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) competitions following an independent assessment of her bowling action conducted at Loughborough University. "The suspension follows the process set out in the England Cricket Board's Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action," an official statement read.

The all rounder's bowling action was reported by the umpires standing in Southern Vipers' Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match against Western Storm at Bristol on August 31. The subsequent assessment found that the elbow extension in Bouchier's bowling action exceeded the 15-degree threshold as defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Bouchier has been advised to undergo remedial work on her bowing action before requesting a re-assessment. She will remain ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until she is able to pass an independent re-assessment of her bowling action. (ANI)