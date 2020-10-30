The following are the top/expected stories at 1730hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajsthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. *Copy on Indian Super League fixtures.

*Preview of Athletics Federation of India AGM. *A copy on the Indian women's football captain.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-STOKES-INTERVIEW Stokes' success mantra: I am never happy with where I am as player By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) His peers, seniors and even critics can't help being in awe of the brilliance that defines Ben Stokes' career but the World Cup-winning English cricketer prefers being mostly unhappy with his performances to ensure that improvement never stops. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-PREVIEW RCB eye win over confident SRH to secure Play-off berth Sharjah, Oct 30 (PTI) An IPL Play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash, here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Play-off berth secured, MI eyeing to spoil DC's party Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Their play-off berth secured, defending champions Mumbai Indians would look to add to the woes of Delhi Capitals, who are on a three-match losing streak, and consolidate their position at the top when the two teams face each other in their penultimate IPL league game here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING Fleming counts positives amid mixed emotions, calls Ruturaj "the right player" Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming took solace from finding the "right player" in Ruturaj Gaikwad as he dealt with the mixed emotions of notching up victories after being knocked out of play-offs contention in the IPL here. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-COMMENTS Ruturaj is one of the most talented players going around: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) A 'reticent' Ruturaj Gaikwad took some time to make a mark in the ongoing IPL but he has managed to impress his CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who believes that the young opener is "one of the most talented players going around". SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar Sharma gets off to bogey-free start in Cyprus Paphos, Cyprus, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma got off to a good start, signing a bogey-free four-under 67 to be placed Tied-18th after the first round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HUSSEY We have put ourselves in this position by losing games: David Hussey Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) The defeat against Chennai Super Kings has made the Play-offs road tougher for Kolkata Knight Riders and mentor David Hussey is not a pleased man. SPO-BOX-IND Kavinder, Sanjeet enter finals of French boxing tourney New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian boxers Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) advanced to the finals of the Alexis Vastine International Tournament in Nantes, France after clinching contrasting victories.

SPO-GOLF-LD LAHIRI Lahiri gives away front nine gains at Bermuda Championships Southampton (Bermuda), Oct 30 (PTI) Three bogeys on the back nine spoilt Anirban Lahiri's opening-day card at the Bermuda Championship as the ace Indian golfer had to settle for a three-under 68 that placed him Tied-26th. SPO-CRI-BBL-SMITH Steve Smith says 'no chance' of playing Big Bash Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Former Australia captain Steve Smith has ruled himself out of the upcoming Big Bash League to avoid spending more time in a bio-secure environment.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DEKOCK Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for team's good starts..