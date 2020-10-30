Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bermuda Championship: Lahiri gives away first-half gain but cards 3-under 68 and lies 26th

Anirban Lahiri was in full flow for the first 10 holes, before lapsing on the back nine, as he finished with 3-under 68 in the first round of the Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

ANI | Southampton Parish | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:52 IST
Bermuda Championship: Lahiri gives away first-half gain but cards 3-under 68 and lies 26th
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Anirban Lahiri was in full flow for the first 10 holes, before lapsing on the back nine, as he finished with 3-under 68 in the first round of the Bermuda Championship in Bermuda. Beginning with a pair of birdies, he was 4-under for the front nine at Port Royal and was then 5-under through the first 10 holes. But back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th followed by a birdie on 17th and a closing bogey saw him card 68 as he was placed T-26 after the first day.

Arjun Atwal began with a birdie and then had to wait till the 18th for his only other birdie but in between he dropped a double bogey and four other bogeys for a disappointing 4-over 75, leaving him to do a lot of work to stay on for the weekend. A year ago Lahiri opened with a 66 on the same course but suffered a side strain late in the second round to withdraw despite making the cut.

Peter Malnati continued his rich vein of form as he celebrated seeing his infant son at a PGA TOUR event for the first time since the pandemic, with an 8-under 63 - his third round of 63 or better in the last three weeks. The fine start gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes. Malnati is coming of finishes inside Top-5 in the last two starts - T2 at Sanderson Farms and T-5 at Shriners Hospital for Children Open. The Bermuda Championship presented another step towards normalcy, as the event allows 500 spectators a day as the PGA Tour threw the event open for fans for the first time since the PLAYERS. The event has also been upgraded to full status, which means 500 Fedex Points and an invitation to the Masters Tournament next year. Till last year, the Bermuda Championship was held in the same week as the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Three players Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor and Chase Seiffert were at 65. Three-time major champion and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington opened with a 67 while Fred Funk, the 64-year-old regular on the PGA TOUR Champions, shot 69 as he played in the same group as his son, Taylor Funk, who shot a 73. The Bermuda Championship also heralds the start of consecutive PGA TOUR events allowing limited fans. The Houston Open has said it will sell no more than 2,000 tickets a day. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, the first event of 2021, also announced this week it would have limited fans. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 infections soar across Western Balkans, hospitals struggling to cope

COVID-19 infections are rocketing across the Western Balkans with hospitals close to being overwhelming by incoming patients, prompting a race to build additional clinics with case numbers likely to peak in the coming weeks.Croatians queued...

Delhi Lt governor approves govt's proposal to raise number of passengers in buses from 20 to full seating capacity amid pandemic: Official.

Delhi Lt governor approves govts proposal to raise number of passengers in buses from 20 to full seating capacity amid pandemic Official....

BJP MP gives Rs 2.5 lakh to Ladakh boy whose video of saluting soldiers went viral

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said he has given Rs 2.5 lakh to the parents of a young boy from Ladakh after a video clip of him giving a crisp salute to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel posted in the region went viral. The v...

Black ribbon protest by Maha ministers over Belgaum on Nov 1

Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers will sport black ribbons on November 1 to show support to Marathi- speaking who will be observing black day in Belgaum and other Karnataka areas along the boundary with Maharashtra, state minister Jayant Patil sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020