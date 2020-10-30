Soccer-CAF president Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has become the latest senior global football figure to test positive for COVID-19 days after his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino. Malagasy-born Ahmad, 60, is hoping to retain his position as CAF president at their elective congress in March. His first tenure, however, has been marked by corruption allegations and an official complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee over his conduct.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:34 IST
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has become the latest senior global football figure to test positive for COVID-19 days after his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino. “This morning I’ve been declared positive to COVID-19,” Ahmad said in a brief statement. “I have mild symptoms, but I’m well. I am now in isolation for 14 days at least.”

Infantino made a similar revelation on Tuesday and is self-isolating for 10 days, FIFA has confirmed. Malagasy-born Ahmad, 60, is hoping to retain his position as CAF president at their elective congress in March.

His first tenure, however, has been marked by corruption allegations and an official complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee over his conduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

