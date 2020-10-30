Left Menu
Development News Edition

No pressure on us: East Bengal coach Fowler ahead of ISL's Kolkata derby

Liverpool legend and head coach of East Bengal Robbie Fowler on Friday said that the match against ATK Mohun Bagan in the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) will be a "massive one" for them.

ANI | Sircaim (Goa) | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:06 IST
No pressure on us: East Bengal coach Fowler ahead of ISL's Kolkata derby
Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool legend and head coach of East Bengal Robbie Fowler on Friday said that the match against ATK Mohun Bagan in the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) will be a "massive one" for them. SC East Bengal will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening game on November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The former England striker said that the side is ready for the clash and there is no pressure on the players. "We know how tough any game would be. But for us to get the reigning champions and to get a massive derby out of the way is something for us to train for. It's a massive game for our players and we can't wait. We will be looking forward to it," said Fowler in an East Bengal release.

"We are weeks behind in terms of preparation. But all we can do is get the team as ready as we can. We really will be ready. No pressure on our boys. We are new boys in the league. Let's put all the pressure on ATK Mohun Bagan," the Liverpool legend added. East Bengal also hit the training ground on Friday under the watchful eyes of Fowler with Anthony Pilkington, Danny Fox, and Aaron Joshua Amadi Holloway joining members of the Indian contingent at the SESA football academy ground in Sircaim.

Also, the fixtures of the league were announced until the eleventh round of games on Friday. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...

Russian election threat potent, but interference so far slim

Russian interference has been minimal so far in the most tempestuous U.S. presidential election in decades. But that doesnt mean the Kremlin cant inflict serious damage. The vulnerability of state and local government networks is a big worr...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 406,364

Dhaka Bangladesh, October 30 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 406,364 and the death toll to 5,905, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020