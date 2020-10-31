Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed

Mercedes's six times world champion Lewis Hamilton is paid an estimated 40 million pounds ($52.13 million) but about to negotiate a new contract from 2021. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner emphasised that nothing had been voted on regarding driver salaries, and contracts agreed before any change in the rules would need to be respected.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 03:09 IST
Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A proposed cap on Formula One driver salaries is under discussion but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said on Friday.

The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward last Monday in a virtual meeting of the Formula One commission. It proposes a $30 million cap for teams to pay drivers, starting from 2023. They can spend more but the excess will come out of what will be a $135 million annual budget cap for all teams by 2023.

The budget cap, to be introduced next year at $145 million before dropping to $140 million for 2022, does not include driver salaries. Mercedes's six times world champion Lewis Hamilton is paid an estimated 40 million pounds ($52.13 million) but about to negotiate a new contract from 2021.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner emphasised that nothing had been voted on regarding driver salaries, and contracts agreed before any change in the rules would need to be respected. "There's no firm rules or regulations, it's not been voted in, it's not become part of either sporting, financial or other regulations," he told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit.

"Obviously, costs are sensitive for everybody at the moment and... it got a reasonable response. "We'll see where it goes, but it's far from being a set of regulations because there's all kinds of legal ramifications that need to be looked at -- actually is it implementable?"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said it was an emotional issue. "Formula One teams, in order to be sustainable long-term and attractive sports franchises, need to show profitability like any other company out there and I think we all need to achieve that," said the Austrian.

"On the other side, it's clear that drivers, the ones that are in Formula One, are the best in the world and should earn high salaries like all the other top stars in sport." Hamilton said he had not been aware the subject was discussed this week and the delay in signing a new deal was nothing to do with that.

"It's a surprise for us... I think it's important that the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers Association) work closely with Formula One and get into discussions," said the Briton. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data

U.S. officials said late Friday that the Iranian hackers behind a wave of threatening emails sent to thousands of Americans earlier this month successfully accessed voter data. The statement, issued jointly by the FBI and the Department of ...

Trump derides doctors as COVID surges, Biden says Trump 'giving up' on virus

Recasts, changes datelines, updates Trump, Biden quotes, adds poll numbers, court ruling on Postal Service By Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra AlperST. PAUL, Minn.GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct 30 Reuters - P resident Donald Trump and Democratic challe...

Golf-Armour, Clark share lead after wind-rattled second round at Bermuda

Americans Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark were tied at the top of the Bermuda Championship leaderboard on Friday, playing the second round through rough and roaring winds that rattled flagsticks - and some competitors. On the hunt for his fir...

Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

Twitter said on Friday it had changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post. The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said. It had blocked the news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020