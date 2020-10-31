IPL 13: Chris Gayle is T20 cricket's Bradman, reckons Sehwag

Chris Gayle smashed his 1000th six in the shortest format of the game on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had no hesitation in saying that the 'Universe Boss' is T20 cricket's Don Bradman. Australian legend Bradman is considered to be the greatest cricketer ever to have played the game. Bradman called time on his career in 1948 and till now no one has been able to challenge his batting average of 99.94.

Gayle played a knock of 99 of 63 balls including eight sixes and six fours and powered Kings XI Punjab to 185 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Sehwag praised the West Indies batsman and called him 'T20 ka Bradman'.

"T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayle. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle. Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR," Sehwag tweeted. The West Indian is leading the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games. Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in the fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points) courtesy of better net run-rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.