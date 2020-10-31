Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:19 IST
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

While both the teams are in the top half of the points table, MI have already qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, DC, who are on the third spot on the points table after securing 7 wins from 12 games, will be looking to join MI in the playoffs. In their last game, MI rode on Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. On the other hand, DC, are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses, including an 88-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game.

Mumbai Indians have made two changes, Hardik Pandya has been rested for today and Jayant Yadav will take his place. Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Pattinson. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made three changes as Praveen Dubey makes his IPL debut while Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel are back in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sectors glory years, its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-me...

Kaguya-sama Season 3 to focus on Miyuki, Kaguya, series to be further delayed

Kaguya-sama Love Is War Season 3 is reportedly set to enter production. The imminent season wont be coming out anytime soon as the anime series has been delayed due to the original video animation OVA movies. Read further to get more update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020