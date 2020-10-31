PMK urges Centre to ban online gambling

The Pattali Makkal Katchi on Saturday urged the Central government to take immediate steps to prohibit all kinds of online gambling alleging it is highly addictive and several people, who lost their money have ended their lives. A Coimbatore based 28-year old man, an employee of a private bank, has killed himself and this is the fourth death bysuicide in the past ten days in Tamil Nadu, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss claimed.

The 'design' of online gambling is to attract especially the young people by methods like a special bonus offer to earn lucrative money, he alleged in a statement. Believing such claims, if people decide to try, it would be very difficult to quit playing such games and a number of people end up losing lots of money, he said.

Several people who lost all their money through such addictive online gambling games have ended their lives, he said. "Playing a game of card in public places by betting money is a crime. However, the same is not an offence when done virtually," he said.

Ramadoss requested the Centre to ban all kinds of online gamblinggames, including those involving cricket and said deaths by suicide due to such games must not be tolerated. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to write to the union government to get online gambling banned.

A private bank employee in Coimbatore died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said..