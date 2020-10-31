Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFI fumes at national campers taking leaves recently, demands affidavit from them

AFI Planning Commission Chairman Lalit Bhanot told chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair to get affidavit from all the athletes that they will not leave their training base till the end of the national camp. "There was total anarchy in the camp.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:38 IST
AFI fumes at national campers taking leaves recently, demands affidavit from them
AFI Planning Commission Chairman Lalit Bhanot told chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair to get an affidavit from all the athletes that they will not leave their training base till the end of the national camp. Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday pulled up chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair for allowing some of the national campers leave for home "without permission". AFI Planning Commission Chairman Lalit Bhanot told chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair to get an affidavit from all the athletes that they will not leave their training base till the end of the national camp.

"There was total anarchy in the camp. How can you grant leave to the athletes, who authorised them to go home?" a fuming Bhanot asked Nair. "You are allowing them (athletes) to go home for family reasons, to get salary and for all other reasons. So, it is like everything is important except training," he said during the Annual General Body Meeting of the AFI here.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla agreed with Bhanot and told Nair to take control of the national camp. India's top track and field athletes, including the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, are currently training at NIS-Patiala and Sports Authority of India Centre in Bangalore. Some of the national campers had gone home recently due to reasons concerning their families. Bhanot, an AFI Executive Committee member and former secretary, chided Nair for not maintaining strict discipline inside the camp. "With this kind of things, how will we do systematic and meticulous training. It is not a professional approach and it's not going to bring us any medal (in Olympics)." He asked Nair to furnish status of training of Chopra and another javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and sprinter Hima. He asked specifically if Hima is recovering properly from her lower-back injury which had laid her low last year.

Nair replied: "Toor needs three-week rest due to a niggle, Neeraj has no issue and Shivpal is all right. Hima is asking for a personal physio."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pugalur-Madakkathara power HDVC corridor to be completed soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 PTI Construction of the 165 km longRs 1,474 crore Pugalur-Madakkathara HDVC power line is expected to be completed soon, paving the way for a huge boost in power imports to Kerala. With the commissioning of the pr...

Rajasthan Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions towards national unity and integrity. Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the gove...

CPI(M), Cong join hands for 2021 West Bengal assembly polls

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India Marxist has approved a tie up with the Congress for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday, adding that alliances with sec...

BJP spreading lies on social security, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister and ruling TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday hit out at the BJP for allegedly spreading lies vis--vis social security pensions in the context of November 3 byelection to Dubbak Assembly segment in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020