Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sumariwalla elected AFI chief for third term, Anju is senior VP

Incumbent Adille Sumariwalla was on Saturday elected President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for his third term while legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was made senior vice-president during the sports body's Annual General Body Meeting here.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:21 IST
Sumariwalla elected AFI chief for third term, Anju is senior VP
AFI Planning Committee head Lalit Bhanot is one of the executive committee members. He was also an executive committee member in the previous dispensation. Image Credit: ANI

Incumbent Adille Sumariwalla was on Saturday elected President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for his third term while legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was made senior vice-president during the sports body's Annual General Body Meeting here. Ravinder Chaudhary, who has served AFI for a long time in various capacities, was elected secretary. There was no contest on any of the posts with all the candidates getting elected unopposed. Sandeep Mehta, who had filed nominations for the secretary's post, had withdrawn from the contest. He was made the senior joint secretary.

Madhukant Pathak is the new treasurer. The AGM also elected five joint secretaries and eight executive committee members. AFI Planning Committee head Lalit Bhanot is one of the executive committee members. He was also an executive committee member in the previous dispensation.

The two-day AGM is being held "in person" at a plush hotel. For the legendary Anju, the lone Indian to win a medal in the World Championships (a bronze in 2003), it's her highest post in the AFI executive committee. She was in the executive committee in the last term by virtue of being a member of the Athletes' Commission.

Anju's senior vice-presidentship is the highest post to have been occupied by a woman in AFI's history. She is also the first woman vice-president of the AFI. She said it's the right time for her to take up a leadership position in the AFI. "I have taken up other roles before this. Having served the country as an athlete and winning laurels for the country at the highest level, I believe I can connect well with all athletes and coaches to take India forward," she said.

For Sumariwalla, the new four-year term (2020-2024) will be his last as AFI president as the National Sports Code of 2011 allows only three continuous terms as head of a national sports federation. He was first elected as AFI chief in 2012. The AFI clarified that Sumariwalla filed nominations not only as president of Maharashtra Athletics Association but also as outgoing president, as allowed by the constitution.

The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI in May had deferred its elections and extended the term of its office bearers during a Special General Meeting held online. At that time, the federation had said that elections can only be held "in person" and not online.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J&K administration apportions assets, liabilities, posts between UTs of J&K, Ladakh

The assets, liabilities and administrative posts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been apportioned between the union territories of JK and Ladakh with effect from Saturday, according to an official statement. The apportio...

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITVs political editor said on Saturday.All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or fr...

Suspected Islamists kill 17 civilians in eastern Congo raid

Assailants killed at least 17 people in a raid on a village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, local authorities said, blaming fighters from an Islamist militia group. The army confirmed the attack in the Bulik...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe c Pandey b Khan 32 Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020