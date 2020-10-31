Left Menu
IPL 13: SRH's spirited bowling restrict RCB to 120/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 120/7 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:22 IST
SRH players (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 120/7 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal (5) lost his wicket early as Sandeep Sharma bowled him in the third over.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Josh Philippe in the middle but his presence was also cut-short by Sharma in the fifth over. Kohli just scored seven runs. AB de Villiers came in to bat at number four and had a 43-run partnership for the third wicket. Shahbaz Nadeem sent De Villiers back to the pavilion after playing a run-a-ball inning of 24 runs.

Rashid Khan got rid of Philippe in the 12th over. He contributed 32 runs to the scoreboard. Washington Sundar then played a handy knock of 21 runs before being caught by T Natarajan on his own ball.

Chris Morris (3) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was removed by Jason Holder in the 19th over. Isuru Udana was too claimed by Holder in the same over on a duck. Gurkeerat Singh remained unbeaten on 15 runs.

For SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 120/7 in 20 overs (Josh Philippe 32, AB de Villiers 24, Sandeep Sharma 2-20, Jason Holder 2-27). (ANI)

