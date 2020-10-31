IPL 13: Was trying to contain runs in powerplay, says Jayant Yadav

Mumbai Indians spinner Jayant Yadav, playing his first game of the season, said he was trying to contain runs when introduced to bowl in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai defeated Delhi by nine wickets and have consolidated their position at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals as no batsman got going in the match. Iyer was the highest scorer for the side with the contribution of 25 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Both Bumrah and Boult scalped three wickets each.

Yadav returned with the figures of 0-18 in his three overs. "The idea was to extract more spin from the new ball. The feedback from Krunal was 'the ball is stopping a bit'. In powerplay, the plan was pretty simple to contain the runs in whichever way possible, different plans for the different batsman," Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

"Really happy to have a chance to play for Mumbai Indians again and it is all about trying to have an impact whenever you get the chance. As players, it is pretty evident that only 11 players can play. There is very clear-cut communication in our camp of matches where I could come in, so I always knew that I will play against Delhi Capitals and I was pretty prepared for it," he added. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock played knocks of 72 and 26 respectively as the Pollard-led side comfortably chased down the target of 111 with 34 balls to spare.

"Trent Boult is a quality bowler, he is a world-class bowler especially with the new ball. He has always produced two or three wickets in the powerplay. If I'm not wrong, he is the highest wicket-taker in the powerplay this season. That shows the quality," the spinner said. "I think a general idea would be just to keep on doing the simple things right. It is an ongoing process and it is not just planning for the particular game," he added.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3. (ANI)