IPL 13: Yuvraj, Archer surprised by umpiring decision in SRH-RCB tie

Yuvraj Singh and Jofra Archer were left surprised with an umpiring call during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the duo took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the call. The incident happened in the 10th over of Hyderabad's innings as the on-field umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Krishnamachari Srinivasan failed to call a waist-high no-ball when the replays clearly indicated that the ball was bowled above the waist of Kane Williamson.

Isuru Udana was bowling the 10th over for RCB and the third ball of his over was bowled above the waist of Williamson. The Hyderabad batsman managed to get the ball to fine-leg for one run, but even he was left in shock when the umpire did not call the no-ball. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: "I honestly can't believe that was not given a no-ball! Like seriously !!!"

On the other hand, Jofra Archer also expressed surprise seeing how the umpire did not call the no-ball. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham had a quirky take on the decision and he was seen asking whether there has been a rule change regarding the waist-high no-balls.

"No balls are head high now," tweeted Neesham. Harbhajan Singh tweeted a video of the particular ball in question and he captioned the post as: "No, this isn't a no-ball."

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad's bowlers did not let RCB fly away and as a result, Virat Kohli's side was restricted to 120/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Joshua Philippe top-scored for RCB as he played a knock of 32 runs while for SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder scalped two wickets each. (ANI)