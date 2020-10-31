Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola

Championship leader Hamilton qualified second on an all-Mercedes front row with team mate Valtteri Bottas on pole position for a race set to seal the team's seventh successive constructors' title. "What is unfortunate with this track is it's so beautiful to drive but... So it's going to be a challenge for people following." Hamilton praised the location of the track and the thrills it offered a driver.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:54 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola
"What is unfortunate with this track is it's so beautiful to drive but... I am pretty certain you're going to see a pretty boring race tomorrow," said Hamilton, who has a 77 point lead over Bottas. Image Credit: ANI

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton waxed lyrical about Imola's beautiful surroundings on Saturday but predicted few thrills for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit.

Imola is making its Formula One return after a 14-year absence, this time without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Championship leader Hamilton qualified second on an all-Mercedes front row with teammate Valtteri Bottas on pole position for a race set to seal the team's seventh successive constructors' title.

"What is unfortunate with this track is it's so beautiful to drive but... I am pretty certain you're going to see a pretty boring race tomorrow," said Hamilton, who has a 77 point lead over Bottas. "You can overtake on this long straight but it's quite narrow, and you can't follow. Once you get into turn one it's a train and there's no single place to overtake anywhere else. So it's going to be a challenge for people following."

Hamilton praised the location of the track and the thrills it offered a driver. "They don't build tracks like this anymore. I don't know why the new guys can't build a track like this.

"It's just a classic and it's got the history, which helps," he said of a track that has provided some memorable duels and also tragedy with the 1994 deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger. "And it's in one of the most beautiful places here in Italy."

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who qualified his Renault fifth, agreed the race could be "a tricky one for overtaking". "It's pretty fast but also it's very narrow and normally what that also means is for the following car it's hard to pick a different line to try and get a bit of clean air," he told reporters.

"I think that's where it's going to make it even more challenging. "Obviously I don't want to be too pessimistic but I'd be surprised if it's like a Portimao (the previous race in Portugal). I don't think there'll be that much overtaking, the first lap is going to be important."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Austria orders curfew and shuts restaurants to fight 'exploding' COVID

Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus infections threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.The Alpine country had a swift and effect...

Ivory Coast votes for president despite areas of unrest

Ivory Coast citizens cast their ballots in a largely peaceful presidential vote on Saturday but opposition calls to disrupt or boycott the process caused pockets of unrest in a tense standoff over President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a thir...

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...

WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020