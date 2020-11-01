Sports News Roundup: Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson; Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser Sonego

Andrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturday's semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in the second set to leave the Russian one win away from securing a Tour-leading fifth title in 2020. Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, has yet to drop a set at the tournament and moved into the final when South African Anderson retired while trailing 6-4 4-1.

Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson

The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with right-hander Jimmy Nelson on Friday, declining his $2 million option and making him a free agent. Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason to help the bullpen, but he never got a chance to play after undergoing lower-back surgery in early July.

Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his title defence in Vienna ended in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Reunited with coach, Australian Barty back in the groove

World number one Ash Barty feels refreshed after a lengthy break from tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 24-year-old hopes the interval would prove a blessing as she returned to training to get ready for the home Australian summer. The Queenslander did not play a match since February and opted not to defend her French Open title after also skipping the U.S. Open Grand Slam in New York.

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched. The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Bird's Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapinoe confirmed the news to Reuters, as congratulations for the couple poured in across social media.

Pirates decline Archer's $11M option

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declined the $11 million option on Chris Archer, making the starting pitcher a free agent, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. Archer, 32, will get a $250,000 buyout on a $25.5 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay in 2014. The Rays traded Archer to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in 2018 for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows.

Bengals WR Ross confirms trade request

Little-used Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross confirmed Friday that he asked the team to deal him before the Tuesday trade deadline. Ross, a former first-round draft pick, has appeared in one play total over the past five games for Cincinnati (1-5-1).

Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. The Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athletes Act increases funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and creates more athlete representation on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and sport National Governing Bodies (NGB).

Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms. "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.

Redman grabs one-shot lead in windy Bermuda

Doc Redman tamed strong winds to card a four-under par 67 in the Bermuda Championship third round on Saturday to take a one stroke lead as he guns for his first PGA Tour win. The 22-year-old waved to cheering fans after he coolly sank a long birdie putt on the par-three 16th to take the lead at 10-under. The tournament is the first PGA Tour event to allow fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.