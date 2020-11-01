Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu
J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccer's top flight with nine games remaining in the pandemic-interrupted season. Cklamovski joined the club at the start of the year after working last season as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou in Yokohama F Marinos’ title-winning campaign.Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 15:33 IST
J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccer's top flight with nine games remaining in the pandemic-interrupted season.
Cklamovski joined the club at the start of the year after working last season as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou in Yokohama F Marinos’ title-winning campaign. The 41-year-old has been replaced by former Shimizu defender Hiroaki Hiraoka.
Shimizu are not in danger of relegation after J-League officials decided earlier in the year to scrap demotion from the top flight this season due to the impact of COVID-19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Australian