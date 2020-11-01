Horse racing commences for 1st time since March

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI): After more than a seven month gapdue to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, horse racing gotunderway at the Bangalure Turf Club on Sunday "In all, eight races took place starting from 1.30 pmtoday. There were no spectators and no betting," a BTCemployee told PTI

The BTC had announced recently that there would be fiverace days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28

"The prospectus for the remaining part of the season willbe announced on or before the second week of November 2020,"the managing committee had said in its announcement.