The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Report of IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PREVIEW Top-two finish at stake as RCB and DC aim to arrest slide Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both expected to go all out against each other on Monday to arrest their rapid slide in the IPL and, more importantly, secure a top-two finish in the points table. SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-ROHIT Rohit's medical report says he could be in danger of injuring himself again: Shastri Dubai, Nov 1 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that Roht Sharma's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised him not to rush his comeback.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) "We weren't brave enough with the bat," said a disappointed Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli after his side's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here. SPO-CRI-IPL-DEVILLIERS Terrible feeling to lose three in row: de Villiers Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has described losing three matches in a row as a "terrible feeling" with a dip in form towards the end of the league stage jeopardising their play-off spot.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SANDEEP Always special to get Kohli's wicket: Sandeep Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Sandeep Sharma has got RCB skipper Virat Kohli out seven times in the IPL, more than any other bowler, making it a "special achievement" for the Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI Dhoni confirms he has not played his last game for CSK Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back in the IPL next year. The World Cup-winning captain confirmed it himself at the toss of Chennai Super Kings' final game of the season here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROHIT IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) His first target accomplished, defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not set his sights on the IPL play-offs, which he considers as a "small little tournament". SPO-CRI-DAR-RECORD Aleem Dar breaks Rudi Koertzen's record of most ODIs as on-field umpire Rawalpindi, Nov 1 (PTI) Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stood for his 210th match in the series' second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here.

SPO-CRI-IRFAN-LPL Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchise in LPL Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he will play in the Lanka Premier League for Kandy Tuskers franchise. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri grinds it out in third round, stays in contention Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a lot of birdies but also gave away a few shots to finish day three at Tied-11th in Bermuda Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma shoots 69 to stay in contention in Cyprus Open Paphos (Cyprus), Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a tough day on the greens but managed to hang on for a gritty 2-under 69 in the third round that kept him in with a chance for a strong finish at the inaugural Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here..