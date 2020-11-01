Left Menu
SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-ROHIT Rohit's medical report says he could be in danger of injuring himself again: Shastri Dubai, Nov 1 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that Roht Sharma's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised him not to rush his comeback. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) "We weren't brave enough with the bat," said a disappointed Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli after his side's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:38 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Report of IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PREVIEW Top-two finish at stake as RCB and DC aim to arrest slide Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both expected to go all out against each other on Monday to arrest their rapid slide in the IPL and, more importantly, secure a top-two finish in the points table.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) "We weren't brave enough with the bat," said a disappointed Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli after his side's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here. SPO-CRI-IPL-DEVILLIERS Terrible feeling to lose three in row: de Villiers Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Star Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has described losing three matches in a row as a "terrible feeling" with a dip in form towards the end of the league stage jeopardising their play-off spot.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SANDEEP Always special to get Kohli's wicket: Sandeep Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Sandeep Sharma has got RCB skipper Virat Kohli out seven times in the IPL, more than any other bowler, making it a "special achievement" for the Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI Dhoni confirms he has not played his last game for CSK Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back in the IPL next year. The World Cup-winning captain confirmed it himself at the toss of Chennai Super Kings' final game of the season here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROHIT IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Abu Dhabi, Nov 1 (PTI) His first target accomplished, defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not set his sights on the IPL play-offs, which he considers as a "small little tournament". SPO-CRI-DAR-RECORD Aleem Dar breaks Rudi Koertzen's record of most ODIs as on-field umpire Rawalpindi, Nov 1 (PTI) Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stood for his 210th match in the series' second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here.

SPO-CRI-IRFAN-LPL Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchise in LPL Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he will play in the Lanka Premier League for Kandy Tuskers franchise. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri grinds it out in third round, stays in contention Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a lot of birdies but also gave away a few shots to finish day three at Tied-11th in Bermuda Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma shoots 69 to stay in contention in Cyprus Open Paphos (Cyprus), Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a tough day on the greens but managed to hang on for a gritty 2-under 69 in the third round that kept him in with a chance for a strong finish at the inaugural Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here..

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

UP: 6 held, over 1,000 Kg cannabis recovered in 3 separate incidents

Six men were arrested and over 1,000 kilograms of cannabis recovered from their possession in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In a statement, the UP Special Task Force said two men were arrested in Jhansi...

Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. On Sunday, youths in large numbers blocked a rail trac...

Man's body found hanging from tree in Nadia, BJP blames TMC

The body of a 34-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengals Nadia district on Sunday, police said. The BJP claimed that Bijoy Sil, a resident of Gayeshpur, was their member and killed by goons owing allegiance...

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...
