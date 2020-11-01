Left Menu
01-11-2020
Soccer-England and Man Utd great Charlton diagnosed with dementia -report

England World Cup winner and former Manchester United stalwart Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/11/01/sir-bobby-charlton-diagnosed-dementia on Sunday. The Telegraph said the news was being disclosed with the blessing of Charlton's wife Norma in the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis would help others.

The news comes after the death of Charlton's former team mate Nobby Stiles two days ago, as well as the death of his elder brother Jack in July. Both men had also suffered from dementia. Charlton, 83, was a key member of the England side that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966 and he was crowned the best player in the world that year when he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

A survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958 which killed eight of his United team mates, Charlton led the club to their first European Cup 10 years later with two goals in the final against Benfica. Charlton, who was both England's and United's all-time leading goal scorer before Wayne Rooney surpassed his tallies, was knighted in 1994.

