Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Shinkwin wins maiden title with playoff victory in Cyprus Open

England's Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland's Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:16 IST
Golf-Shinkwin wins maiden title with playoff victory in Cyprus Open

England's Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland's Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday. Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round.

Samooja managed to birdie the 18th to force the playoff but missed a birdie putt while Shinkwin sank his own birdie to win his first title in his 112th event. "It's something I've always wanted to do and now I have," Shinkwin said. "It's been a bit of a shock but it feels great.

"I felt relaxed all day, I felt great ... (Holes) 15 and 16 were playing me up all week. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, South Africa's Garrick Higgo and Wales' Jamie Donaldson tied for third after finishing at 18-under overall.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

OTV CFO arrested in land fraud case: Police

The Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested Manoranjan Sarangi, a director of Odisha InfraTech Private Limited, on the charge of illegally purchasing a land parcel, police said. Sarangi is also the Chief Financial Officer...

Short run game against DC came back to bite us, says Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul believes that the short run that played a part in their opening IPL loss to Delhi Capitals massively affected their play-off chances despite a remarkable comeback in the second leg of the tournament. KXIP f...

Storm Eta rumbles west across Caribbean toward Nicaragua

Tropical storm Eta barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday, bound for Nicaragua and Honduras, where it is expected to unleash heavy rain and hurricane-force winds in the coming week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said. The st...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020