Golf-Shinkwin wins maiden title with playoff victory in Cyprus Open

England's Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland's Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday. Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round.

Samooja managed to birdie the 18th to force the playoff but missed a birdie putt while Shinkwin sank his own birdie to win his first title in his 112th event. "It's something I've always wanted to do and now I have," Shinkwin said. "It's been a bit of a shock but it feels great.

"I felt relaxed all day, I felt great ... (Holes) 15 and 16 were playing me up all week. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, South Africa's Garrick Higgo and Wales' Jamie Donaldson tied for third after finishing at 18-under overall.