IPL 13: Morgan's fifty power KKR to post 191/7 against RR

Eoin Morgan's 68 off 35 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to post a total of 191/7 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:28 IST
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Eoin Morgan's 68 off 35 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to post a total of 191/7 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KKR accumulated 33 runs in the last two overs courtesy skipper's onslaught.

After losing Nitish Rana on a duck, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi provided a flying start to the side as the duo added 72-run for the second wicket. Gill played a knock 36 off 24 balls before being picked by Rahul Tewatia in the ninth over. In the same over, Sunil Narine (0) too became a victim of Tewatia. Skipper Morgan joined Tripathi in the middle and build a brief 20-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tripathi was removed by Shreyas Gopal in the 12th over. The opener amassed 39 runs. Dinesh Karthik (0) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard. Andre Russell and Morgan then had a 45-run quick partnership as the former played a knock of 25 off 11.

Pat Cummins joined Morgan in the middle and had a 40-run stand for the seventh wicket. Meanwhile, Morgan completed his first half-century of the season. In pursuit of a big shot, Cummins lost his wicket in the last over of the innings and scored 15 runs.

Morgan scored unbeaten 68 runs including six sixes and five fours. For Royals, Rahul Tewatia bagged three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-25 in his four overs.

Brief scores: KKR 191/7 (Eoin Morgan 68, Rahul Tripathi 39, Rahul Tewatia 3-25).

