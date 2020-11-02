Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser Sonego

Andrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturday's semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in the second set to leave the Russian one win away from securing a Tour-leading fifth title in 2020. Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, has yet to drop a set at the tournament and moved into the final when South African Anderson retired while trailing 6-4 4-1. Report: Martinez opts in with Red Sox for 2021

Designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez will return to the Boston Red Sox in 2021, electing to not become a free agent, as expected, MLB Network reported Sunday. He signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox in February 2018, which included a player opt-out for each of the final two seasons. Gay turns back the clock to win Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay rolled in a long birdie putt on his first extra hole to win the Bermuda Championship on Sunday and return to the PGA Tour winner's circle for the first time in seven years. The 48-year-old came from behind to defeat fellow American Wyndham Clark, who at one point enjoyed a three-stroke lead in the final round, and earn his fifth Tour victory. ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London

The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown would kick in on Thursday and last until Dec. 2 to contain the spread of the coronavirus after positive cases passed one million in the United Kingdom. Hall TKOs Silva in 4th round at UFC Fight Night

Uriah Hall scored a TKO over Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout on Saturday at the main event of UFC's Fight Night in Las Vegas. Hall stopped Silva at 1:24 with punches before displaying ultimate respect to the legend, whose career in the Octagon likely came to an end at the UFC Apex. Pirates decline Archer’s $11M option

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declined the $11 million option on Chris Archer, making the starting pitcher a free agent, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. Archer, 32, will get a $250,000 buyout on a $25.5 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay in 2014. The Rays traded Archer to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in 2018 for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. Millman claims maiden title with victory at Astana Open

Australian fourth seed John Millman beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 in the final of the Astana Open to claim his maiden ATP Tour title on Sunday. Millman had previously lost two finals in his career but cruised to the title after a tough opening set, breaking Mannarino three times in the contest and denying the third seed a single break. Golf: Shinkwin wins maiden title with playoff victory in Cyprus Open

England's Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland's Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday. Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round. Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. The Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athletes Act increases funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and creates more athlete representation on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and sport National Governing Bodies (NGB). Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms. "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.