Every point is gold: Mourinho after victory over Brighton

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Brighton saying that they had to work very hard for the win and for them, "every point is gold".

ANI | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:15 IST
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Brighton saying that they had to work very hard for the win and for them, "every point is gold". Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Brighton in the league here.

"We had to work very hard, very hard. What can I say? People used to say when you didn't beat teams from the second part of the table two or three-nil, people used to say the top team didn't play very well. People have to change their analysis. This is the Premier League, these teams are very good, and every point is gold," the club's official website quoted Mourinho as saying. Harry Kane scored the opening goal of the match after successfully converting a penalty in the 13th minute. Tariq Lamptey then netted a goal, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

Gareth Bale's header in the 73rd minute sealed the win for Tottenham in the match. The club is currently placed on the second spot in the points table with 14 points, only behind Liverpool. "The players felt on the pitch what we felt outside, it was a difficult match, a very complicated match. We had to react to the equaliser, and we did it," Mourinho added. (ANI)

