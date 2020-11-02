Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for Alaba

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba after the Austria international's representative rejected their latest proposal. Contract talks have dragged on for months, reportedly due to the player's annual salary. "We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer," Hainer told broadcaster BR late on Sunday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:05 IST
Soccer-Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for Alaba

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba after the Austria international's representative rejected their latest proposal. The 28-year-old, who has been at Bayern since 2008, sees his current deal run out in 2021. Contract talks have dragged on for months, reportedly due to the player's annual salary.

"We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer," Hainer told broadcaster BR late on Sunday. "During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his advisor.

"The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again. We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer." Alaba, who can operate both as a full back or central defender, has won two Champions League titles with the club as well as nine league titles and six German Cups.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks start month on strong footing on materials, consumer strength

Hong Kong stocks kicked off November with solid gains, helped by strength in materials and consumer firms, though traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. Presidential election week. At the close of trade on Monday, the Hang Seng index...

Thane youth rescued from abductors, 2 women, 5 men arrested

Thane police in Maharashtra rescued an IT professional held captive in nearby Palghar district for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh and arrested seven persons, an official said on Monday. Abhishek Gupta 20 was at work on Saturday when one of his frien...

Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. With 45,230 new infections in the last...

BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat will welcome leading English allrounder Lewis Gregory to the club for the first time this s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020