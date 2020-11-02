Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid says Éder Militão has tested positive for the coronavirus. The reserve defender is likely to miss the team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Madrid says all other players and staff members linked to the first team tested negative after tests carried out on Sunday. He is the second Madrid player to test positive for COVID-19 recently.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:53 IST
Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid says Éder Militão has tested positive for the coronavirus. The reserve defender is likely to miss the team's Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Madrid says all other players and staff members linked to the first team tested negative after tests carried out on Sunday. The rest of the players were training normally.

Madrid is last in Group B after opening with a home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Militão has made three appearances this season. He is the second Madrid player to test positive for COVID-19 recently. Forward Mariano Díaz was the other.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesdays presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors wai...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1745 hours EXPECTED STORIES IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Mighty Mumbai Indians stand betwe...

Alliance Air to launch Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight from Nov 11

Alliance Air on Monday said it will launch flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11. The flights on the new route will be operated six times in a week except Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air Indias regional su...

Portugal PM Costa asks president to declare COVID-19 emergency

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the countrys president on Monday to declare a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring. The last COVID-19 state of emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020