Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies prop Slipper in line for 100th test on Queensland return

Battling depression at the time, Slipper was never selected for the Reds again despite having represented the provincial side in over 100 Super Rugby matches. The ACT Brumbies threw Slipper a lifeline after the 2018 season and he took the chance with both hands, working his way back into the Wallabies frame the following year to play a third Rugby World Cup under Michael Cheika.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 08:21 IST
Rugby-Wallabies prop Slipper in line for 100th test on Queensland return

Australia prop James Slipper is in line to celebrate his 100th test cap in Saturday's second Tri-Nations game against New Zealand, a milestone that was far from his thoughts when frozen out by the Queensland Reds two years ago.

Slipper was handed a two-month ban after testing positive twice for cocaine at the start of the 2018 season, leading to him falling out with the Reds' disciplinarian coach Brad Thorn. Battling depression at the time, Slipper was never selected for the Reds again despite having represented the provincial side in over 100 Super Rugby matches.

The ACT Brumbies threw Slipper a lifeline after the 2018 season and he took the chance with both hands, working his way back into the Wallabies frame the following year to play a third Rugby World Cup under Michael Cheika. "I wasn’t thinking about hitting 100 (test) caps, that couldn’t have been any further away from my thought process at the time," the 31-year-old Slipper told reporters on Tuesday.

"Thinking back when I had the change, going to the Brumbies I just wanted to play consistent rugby. "That was my one goal, I just wanted to contribute to whatever team I was playing for and I feel like I've done that."

Under new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, Slipper has started in all three Bledisloe Cup matches against the All Blacks, and is likely to picked again for Saturday's clash at Lang Park, the Reds' home ground. He said last week's record 43-5 drubbing by the All Blacks in Sydney had made it hard to reflect on an international career that began with a run off the bench and a 27-17 win over England in Perth in 2010.

"It’s been a bit of a tough couple of days to get my head back in the game and make sure I’m ready to play this weekend -- whether I get the selection or not," said Slipper. "To play 100 games, it’s obviously an honour and all those things. If I’m playing and everything goes my way I want to win the game more than anything."

(Editing Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Biden predicts 'big win' in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is predicting a victory in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden encouraged the audience to vote and said, I have a feeling were coming together for a big win tomorrow The crowd...

Finalists for 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced

After a stringent judging process by some of Microsofts leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.The finalists make up the best of Microsofts local ...

Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Google has announced the availability of Transformation reports, a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.Eac...

Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches

A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a black metal musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches USD 2.6 million. U.S. Distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020