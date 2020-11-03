Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-All Blacks likely to make changes for Brisbane test: assistant coach

The All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies 43-5 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium to retain the Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, for an 18th successive season. They travel to Brisbane on Saturday for their fourth game in a row against Australia and while the focus is still on winning the Tri-Nations Plumtree said they wanted to freshen things up and give some players who had impressed in Super Rugby the chance to show what they can do at test level.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:57 IST
Rugby-All Blacks likely to make changes for Brisbane test: assistant coach

New Zealand are likely to make several changes from the side that secured the Bledisloe Cup last weekend for their Tri-Nations clash with Australia on Saturday, assistant coach John Plumtree said. The All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies 43-5 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium to retain the Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, for an 18th successive season.

They travel to Brisbane on Saturday for their fourth game in a row against Australia and while the focus is still on winning the Tri-Nations Plumtree said they wanted to freshen things up and give some players who had impressed in Super Rugby the chance to show what they can do at test level. "There will be some changes," Plumtree told reporters from Sydney on a conference call on Tuesday. "We have got some players knocking on the door.

"There has been some awesome competition for spots, and we can expect some changes to freshen players up and we also want to see, as selectors, players that have performed really well during Super and got this opportunity to play in the jersey." Plumtree gave nothing away in terms of what the changes may look like, but said the coaching staff had been impressed by the squad members who had played the roles of the Wallabies in contested training sessions over the last two weeks.

"The ultimate reward for them is to give them a crack," he said. "I'm not saying it will happen for all of them but it is something that will be seriously considered." Plumtree added there was only one real injury concern, with prop Joe Moody still going through concussion protocols and his chances of playing this weekend were "pretty remote".

Captain Sam Cane, who broke a bone in his neck two years ago and came off with a head injury in Sydney, was "good to go".

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaraguas Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 ...

Nagaland records highest 58.18 pc voter turnout, UP the lowest at 18.49 pc till 11 am in by-polls

Nagaland has recorded the highest voting percentage at 58.18 per cent till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh 18.49 per cent the lowest among the 10 states in which by-polls are being held on Tuesday. Polling in Nagaland is being held on the Pungro...

Nicaragua braces for 'catastrophic' winds as Hurricane Eta nears coast

Nicaragua on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from its Atlantic coast or put them in shelters as Hurricane Eta barreled closer, while the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central Ameri...

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020