Mbappe ruled out of PSG's Champions League trip to Leipzig

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:18 IST
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League match at Leipzig because of a thigh injury. Mbappe was substituted in the 74th minute of PSG's 3-0 victory on Saturday in the French league but coach Thomas Tuchel said it was just a precautionary measure ahead of the trip to Germany.

However, the French champions said in a statement on Tuesday that Mbappe won't be ready to play because of the problem in his right abductor muscle. “He is not available for the trip to Germany and his unavailability will be reassessed in 48 hours," the club said.

At Nantes, Mbappe delivered an assist and scored from the spot, his seventh league goal this season. The World Cup winner's absence is a further blow to PSG, which will also be deprived of Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler against Leipzig.

PSG beat Leipzig in the Champions League semifinals last season before its 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the final. The French champions are second on goal difference in Group H and ahead of third-place Leipzig after two matches. They lost their opening match at home against Manchester United and beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in Turkey last week.

