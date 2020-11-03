Left Menu
Kenya gets Africa’s best golf destination award beating South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt

Updated: 03-11-2020 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya has been awarded Africa's best golf destination, an award that has been dominated by South Africa over the years giving stiff competition from South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, according to a news report by Nation.

During the 2020 World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony, which had been scheduled to take place at the Park Hyatt in Dubai last Thursday, but were postponed due to the COVID-19, so the winners were notified through their websites.

The World Golf Awards, founded in 2014, recognize and reward excellence in golf tourism, courses, and golf destinations.

The award is a major boost to Kenya's Golf Tourism Industry, particularly at this time when the travel industry has been affected so much by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Lordstown Travel Group was crowned as Kenya's Best In-bound Golf Tour Operator for the year 2020.

Karen Country Club, the venue of the Magical Kenya Open was named the best golf course for 2020, nominated from a list of 10 clubs that included Muthaiga Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Thika Greens Resort, Sigona Golf Club, Mombasa Golf Club, Leisure Lodge, Royal Nairobi, Vipingo Ridge's Baobab Course.

Commenting on this recognition, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Dr. Betty Radier said that the award is proof of the strides that Kenya has made in the development of golf over the years.

"It is encouraging that Kenya has been able to develop golfing and now the entire world knows us as the best destination in Africa. We have indeed made incredible strides and we can only get better. We aim to be the best in the world now that we have conquered Africa," she said.

