Soccer-Lampard eases concerns over Pulisic's injury

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:58 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Christian Pulisic's hamstring injury is not serious but the American winger will miss Wednesday's Champions League match at home to Stade Rennais. Pulisic, who had returned in early October from a two-month injury layoff, pulled up his hamstring during the warm-up for the match at Burnley on Saturday, with Timo Werner replacing him on the left wing in Chelsea's 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.

"Christian had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring. He’s already back outside (on the training pitch)," Lampard told a news conference on Tuesday. "He made the right decision on not attempting to play the game. It is clearly a relief that he will be back very soon because he's an important player for us."

Lampard said Chelsea have been looking to manage Pulisic's workload to avoid another lengthy injury-enforced absence. "We were looking at ways of managing Christian and being proactive and hopefully not getting too many injuries," Lampard added.

"It is something he'd previously experienced with his career at (Borussia) Dortmund as well. We are all working on the same direction on that one to try and get him as fit as regularly as possible because we know the talent (he has)." Chelsea host Rennes at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting between the two clubs, with Lampard hoping to build momentum after their unbeaten start in Group E.

Lampard's side have yet to concede a goal in Europe this season after a goalless draw in the opener against Sevilla was followed by a 4-0 victory over Krasnodar last week. "The clean sheets have been great and we are adding goals and a threat in offensive positions... but it is still a work in progress," Lampard added.

