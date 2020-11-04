Left Menu
Development News Edition

We want Ramos to be with us forever: Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lauded 'great player' Sergio Ramos and said they want the defender to be with them 'forever'.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:01 IST
We want Ramos to be with us forever: Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lauded 'great player' Sergio Ramos and said they want the defender to be with them 'forever'. Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League here on Wednesday. During the match, Ramos scored a goal to complete his century of goals for the club.

"Just the small matter of 100 goals. We know just what a great player he is and I'm delighted because tonight was really important for us, as he always with his, with his goal," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever. What's more, that's what he's doing, showing that he's always got that desire and I'm in no doubt that he's going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books," he added.

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute before Ramos doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. However, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic scored one goal each to bring the scores to a level. Rodrygo's strike in the 80th minute sealed the win for Real Madrid. Zidane is delighted with the win and said they fought till the end and deserved to win.

"It was a good performance from us. We scored two goals and applied a high press, which is what we wanted to do. It was a Champions League game, a tight affair and they pegged us back to 2-1 very quickly. The second half was a bit tougher for us, but that's to be expected when you're up against a side like Inter. It was a really good game. It was a match in which we had to get the three points and we did just that. I'm delighted for the players after the effort they put in, we fought to the end and deserve our win," he said.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Ele...

Bulgaria registers record-high daily COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Wednesday.The new cases were up from 2,427 reported on Tuesday in the country of 7 mill...

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, 'In God We Trust'

Mississippi will fly a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase In God We Trust, with voters approving the design on Tuesday. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning ov...

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020