Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have maintained their dominance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after ending the group stages as the table toppers.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:18 IST
IPL 13: No team wants to compete with us as they know we play well, says MI bowling coach
Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond (Image: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have maintained their dominance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after ending the group stages as the table toppers. The Rohit Sharma-led side has displayed a scintillating performance with both bat and ball. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult both feature in the list of top five wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL.

Also, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav all have scored more than 400 runs for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. However, the side had to taste a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Kieron Pollard smashed 41 runs off 25 balls as Mumbai posted a respectable total. Bowling coach Shane Bond reckons that Pollard getting to bat is one of the positives they can take from the game.

He also said MI are so strong that no other team wants to play against them "You do not want to see you tailenders bats and our top order is scoring runs some big runs. I think the bonus from the batting point of view is Kieron Pollard got to face 20 balls and whacked it. So it puts him in great shape for the finals. I think our batting lineup is as good as any other team has in the tournament," Bond said in a virtual press conference

"Our bowling line up is also as good as anyone in the tournament and I think we are the team that no one really wants to play because they know we play well and we can do some damage. We have won tight games and that makes a huge difference," he added. SRH thrashed Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. With this win, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

MI were not able to get a breakthrough as SRH chased down the target with 17 balls to spare. "Obviously we did not play well but it was one of those days that we knew we have qualified so the game did not have any impact on our tournament. I think everybody is excited about what awaits us a challenge against Delhi Capitals and we are looking forward to it," said Bond.

Bond also explained the reason behind resting Boult and Bumrah before the final league game. "You have to give credit to SRH they were obviously up for a must-win game. They played beautifully but you need to think about the long term. We had a very busy schedule and with back to back fixtures and then travelling so much we thought of giving rest to Boult and Bumrah," said Bond.

"And I think both of our boys enjoyed the rest and we now have our bowling squad and everybody has played a game so it puts us in a really good position," he added. MI will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. (ANI)

