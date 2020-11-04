Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not long before Cavani makes impact for Manchester United, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it would not be long before striker Edinson Cavani makes an impact for the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:13 IST
Not long before Cavani makes impact for Manchester United, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it would not be long before striker Edinson Cavani makes an impact for the club. Cavani had signed a one-season contract at Old Trafford in October and it also includes the option of an extra year.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June. So far, he has made three substitute appearances for United. "He's generally a fit man anyway and he's getting his sharpness in training and he's got some substitute appearances now," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We haven't managed to get him long enough yet to make a big impact but he's looking sharper and sharper in training so it won't be long," he added. Manchester United is slated to square off against Istanbul Basaksehir later today in the Champions League.

The side has so far managed to win both its matches in the Champions League. However, Solskjaer's team has had a below-par season so far in the Premier League. The side is placed in the 15th position with seven points from six matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary could run out of COVID-19 hospital beds by mid-Dec -PM's aide

Hungary could run out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients by the middle of next month under the most pessimistic scenario, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday.The country has 32,000 hospital beds ...

James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks turn positive in knife-edge U.S. election race

Share markets and the dollar whipsawed while bonds gained on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or even weeks. Democratic co...

Society of Biological Chemists selects Dr Susanta Kar for Prof. A N Bhaduri Memorial Lecture Award

To recognize the significant contributions towards defining the survival tactics of Leishmania donovani, Society of Biological Chemists India has chosen Dr Susanta Kar, Senior Scientist, Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Luc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020