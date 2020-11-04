Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Liverpool defender Flanagan joins Charleroi

Flanagan's contract includes an option for an extra season, the club said. The 27-year-old fullback started his career with Liverpool and made 40 appearances with the Reds. He also played for Burnley, Bolton and Scottish club Rangers, where he spent the past two seasons.

PTI | Charleroi | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:21 IST
Former Liverpool defender Flanagan joins Charleroi

Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan signed a one-year deal with Belgian league leader Charleroi on Wednesday. Flanagan's contract includes an option for an extra season, the club said.

The 27-year-old fullback started his career with Liverpool and made 40 appearances with the Reds. He also played for Burnley, Bolton and Scottish club Rangers, where he spent the past two seasons. He had been without a club since he left Rangers.

Charleroi is currently at the top of the Belgian league with a one-point lead over Beerschot..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020