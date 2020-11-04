Mourinho loses cool over Kane's penalty criticism

Left Menu
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday lost his cool over the media's suggestion that striker Harry Kane has been clever in winning penalties for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday lost his cool over the media's suggestion that striker Harry Kane has been clever in winning penalties for the club. Over the last few days, Kane and Liverpool's striker Mohamed Salah have attracted criticism for the manner in which they earned penalties in their respective matches in the Premier League.

In Tottenham's last match against Brighton, Kane appeared to step into a challenge with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana, who was already in the air contesting a header, Goal.com reported. "I think you are confused. You could be speaking about some Manchester United players, some Man City players, some Liverpool players, some Chelsea players. You are speaking about Kane," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"He was in position to control the ball and Lallana came in a reckless action and committed the foul. It was a foul. What are the media speaking about? It's a foul. Direct free-kick or penalty, that's for the VAR to decide. It's inside [the box]. It's not being clever. Harry Kane is there to score goals. Lallana was reckless, he made a mistake. What are you speaking about," he added. Adding further to his statement, Mourinho added: "You have to speak about something that happened that could have a direct impact on the result of the game, which was their goal. Speak about Liverpool, Man United, these penalties where you see the 'clever' guy on the floor. Don't speak about Harry Kane."

Tottenham Hotspur is currently in the second place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. The side will next lock horns with West Brom on Sunday, November 8. (ANI)

