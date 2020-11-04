Left Menu
Southampton striker Ings out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

Southampton striker Danny Ings needs knee surgery and will be sidelined for at least one month, the Premier League club said Wednesday. He had earlier scored his fifth goal of the season. "It could have been much worse, but at the moment he's out for maybe 4-6 weeks," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said in the club statement.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:05 IST
Southampton striker Danny Ings needs knee surgery and will be sidelined for at least one month, the Premier League club said Wednesday. The 28-year-old Ings came off late in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. He had earlier scored his fifth goal of the season.

"It could have been much worse, but at the moment he's out for maybe 4-6 weeks," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said in the club statement. "It's a small surgery but a necessary one." The surgery is scheduled for Thursday. Ings clutched his left knee after a challenge by Villa substitute Trezeguet. A scan showed damage to his meniscus, Hasenhüttl said Wednesday at a news conference ahead of Friday's match against Newcastle.

The knee was swollen and painful when Ings tried jogging on Tuesday, Hasenhüttl said. Ings has been slowed by knee injuries in the past, but Hasenhüttl said this problem is unrelated.

Ings had a career-best 22 goals last season and was a substitute for Gareth Southgate in England's 1-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League on Sept. 5. He scored in England's 3-0 victory over Wales this month. Southampton is fifth in the Premier League with 13 points after seven games. AP KHS KHS

