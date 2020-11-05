Left Menu
Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri came off the bench to fire his side to a courageous 3-2 home win over Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Spaniards turned the game around with 10 men after captain Jesus Navas was sent off. A free kick from Shapi Suleymanov in the 17th minute and a Marcus Berg penalty four minutes later got the Russians off to a dream start but Sevilla hit back through Ivan Rakitic before the break.

Soccer-Sevilla overcome two-goal deficit and red card to beat Krasnodar

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri came off the bench to fire his side to a courageous 3-2 home win over Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Spaniards turned the game around with 10 men after captain Jesus Navas was sent off.

A free kick from Shapi Suleymanov in the 17th minute and a Marcus Berg penalty four minutes later got the Russians off to a dream start but Sevilla hit back through Ivan Rakitic before the break. Sevilla had been awarded an early penalty that was taken away following a VAR review and they endured yet another setback late in a frenetic first half when Navas was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Kristoffer Olsson.

But Julen Lopetegui's side came out fighting in the second period and playing with 10 men hardly affected their ambition or ability to carve out chances. Rakitic hit the crossbar before En-Nesyri levelled in the 69th minute after pouncing on a gift from Krasnodar defender Kaio.

The Moroccan striker grabbed another goal moments later to complete an extraordinary comeback from the Europa League holders, reacting fastest when a cross from Rakitic came off the post and turning it into the net. "It was a deserved victory but a difficult one because everything bad that could have happened to us did," said Lopetegui.

"We made a good start and won a penalty then it was taken away from us, they then score a brilliant free kick and we concede a penalty and we're 2-0 down undeservedly. "Then when we were playing our best Jesus gets sent off and the task became even more difficult but we did an excellent job."

The victory kept Sevilla second in Group E and took them on to seven points, level with leaders Chelsea and six ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennais. Lopetegui's side have made an uncharacteristically poor start to the domestic season, losing their last three matches to drop down to 16th in La Liga.

"I'm very happy with the character we showed, we made an incredible effort. We created a lot of chances and we got what we wanted," the coach added.

