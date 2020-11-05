Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Hodge to face All Blacks at flyhalf as Rennie rings the changes

Team: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Reece Hodge, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Lachlan Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-James Slipper Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Ned Hanigan, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Filipo Daugunu (Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford)

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 07:53 IST
Rugby-Hodge to face All Blacks at flyhalf as Rennie rings the changes

Reece Hodge will play his first test for Australia at flyhalf against New Zealand in Brisbane this weekend after coach Dave Rennie on Thursday made six changes to his starting side for the second Tri-Nations test. With James O'Connor still struggling with a knee injury that ruled him out of last weekend's record 43-5 loss to the All Blacks, Hodge was named in the side in place of Noah Lolesio, who drops to the bench after a poor game on debut in Sydney.

"He's got a big kicking game, we know he can carry and he tackles well in that channel," Rennie said of the versatile 42-test veteran. "He just gives us a bit of experience in those inside backs. We think Noah off the bench this week will be good for him. He's learnt a bit ... and we expect him to respond off the bench."

An injury to lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto also forced a change in the second row with Rob Simmons set to earn his 104th cap alongside Matt Philip at Lang Park. While Hodge and Simmons will bring an injection of experience to the team, Rennie continued to blood youngsters with right winger Tom Wright and blindside flanker Lachlan Swinton handed their international debuts.

Fleet-footed rugby league convert Wright replaces Filipo Daugunu outside a new centre partnership made up of Queensland youngsters Jordan Petaia and Hunter Paisami. Ned Hanigan dropped to the bench, where he will cover the second and back rows, allowing his fellow New South Wales loose forward Swinton a taste of test rugby.

"He's got a real edge to his game, which we've really liked," Rennie said. "What we're looking for from him is physical."

Tom Banks was named at full back after last week giving way to the experienced Dane Haylett-Petty, who took a knock in Sydney and was not available for selection. Angus Bell could also make his test debut off the bench after being named as back-up to loosehead prop James Slipper, who will become the 13th Australian to win 100 test caps.

Australia drew their first Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand last month before heavy defeats in Auckland and Sydney cost them the series. Team: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Reece Hodge, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Lachlan Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Ned Hanigan, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Filipo Daugunu (Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement extremely regrettable, Japan says

The United States withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japans top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday. The climate change issue isnt something of a single country, it should be addressed by the enti...

Politicians do not decide who wins, US electoral process needs time to tabulate votes: Human Rights Watch

With US President Donald Trump claiming fraud in the counting of votes and threatening to go to the Supreme Court, a human rights organisation on Wednesday said Americas electoral process needs time to tabulate the votes cast in the general...

Trump campaign files lawsuit over Georgia county ballot sorting

U.S. President Donald Trumps reelection campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted. The lawsuit, brought against the C...

Govt’s economic priorities to be extension of Small Business Loan scheme

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Governments top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the rollout of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020