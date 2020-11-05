We did not play well towards end in both innings: Harmanpreet

Left Menu
Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers in the death overs for her team's five-wicket loss to Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here. Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning, only then can you survive in this tournament," she said. Harmanpreet chose not to blame the conditions for the defeat.

Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers in the death overs for her team's five-wicket loss to Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here. Put in to bat, Supernovas couldn't accelarate in the slog overs to post a modest 126 for eight. Velocity then overhauled the target, scoring 129 for five in 19.5 overs. "To win games you need to keep bowling well. Whatever we thought, in the last couple of overs, we didn't bowl according to plan. They batted really well, got to appreciate that," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation ceremony. "In our last four batting overs, we didn't utilise well. Even a single per ball would have been good enough but we didn't get that. Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning, only then can you survive in this tournament," she said.

Harmanpreet chose not to blame the conditions for the defeat. "We need to come back with a positive approach. There was a bit of dew in the end but it's part of the conditions. Felt we simply did not bowl well in the last couple of overs," she said.

Winning captain Mithali Raj said she was expecting a total in the range of 120-130 in the first innings. "Wish we had a decent opening start, because in low scoring games that's important. Losing Danny Wyatt was big because she's a main player, and a bit nervous too. But Veda played well, with Sushma and Sune too," she said. Mithali said the Women's T20 Challenge was a good platforms to help "our younger players". "They can see Harmanpreet, Smriti and so on and prepare with them." Velocity will next play Trailblazers on Thursday.

"Back to back games can be difficult, because we aren't getting time to recover, but that is what it is. When we wake up, we'll be preparing again," Mithali said. South Africa's Sune Luus, who was adjudged player of the match for her 37-run knock under pressure, said she did not find the slow conditions much challenging.

"It was quite difficult that we needed 62 in 42 when I walked in. They were bowling well. Sushma rotated the strike well with me," she said. "I didn't find the surface too difficult at all. It was coming onto the bat. Couple of sixes from the girls was a testament to how good the wicket was. "The pitch played the same both innings, it depends more on your style of cricket. This is such a great opportunity to be here, in these crazy times. It's extremely great to be playing again. Really enjoying it." PTI AT ATK ATK ATK

