Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Windies' Fletcher hoping new approach leads to World Cup place

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:12 IST
Cricket-Windies' Fletcher hoping new approach leads to World Cup place

A new strength and conditioning programme and better shot selection has led to West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher hoping a strong tour of New Zealand will help him force his way back into contention for next year's Twenty20 World Cup. The 32-year-old Fletcher has not played for West Indies since 2018 but has been brought back for their tour of New Zealand after strong form in the Caribbean Premier League.

Coach Phil Simmons told reporters last week shortly after they arrived the tour was an opportunity for players to put their hands up for the World Cup in India next October, a message that was not lost on Fletcher. "I need to make sure that I grasp that," he said on Thursday about their three-match series, which starts on Nov. 27.

"I have become a more positive player. My shot selection has improved a lot. I've worked very hard on my physical aspect and been putting in a lot of strength work behind the scenes. "It has paid off ... and hopefully that will continue in the international scene too.

"The team goal is to win the series. My individual goal is to try and score enough runs to cement myself in the T20 squad." While Fletcher has made only sporadic appearances for West Indies since he made his debut in 2008, he was a member of the World Cup winning squad in 2016 before a hamstring injury forced him out before the semi-finals.

Fletcher, however, only had good memories of that tournament and he said the current side was showing signs of the same culture that propelled them to the title. "We were supporting each other, enjoying each other's success," Fletcher said.

"I've seen that in this team. We have to make sure that everyone is comfortable, as that is how you get the best out of everyone."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

LYRA Connecting Bharat for Digital India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 5 ANIBusinessWire India COVID19 is becoming the main reason for the emergence of many innovative payment models and providing opportunities for businesses to accept digital payments. One such opportunity p...

AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the worlds leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdo...

Georgia voters oust prosecutor criticized in Arbery slaying

A Georgia prosecutor who was criticized for her offices response to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has been ousted by voters, who elected an independent candidate who had to collect thousands of signatures to get on the ballot. Distric...

Mumbai: Kshitij Prasad held in separate drug case by NCB

The NCB has taken Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, into custody in another case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Prasad was earlier arrested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020