We did right things in every aspect: Lampard after Chelsea's win over Rennes

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is delighted with his side's impressive win over Rennes and said his team did the "right things in every aspect" of the game. Chelsea registered a 3-0 win over Rennes in the Champions League here on Thursday.

"I enjoyed it tonight. It shows the work we're doing and the direction we're going. We did the right things in every aspect - started well, got our goals, saw the game out well and had the chance to give others minutes later on," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. Two first-half penalties from Timo Werner and a stunning strike from Tammy Abraham in the 50th minute sealed the win for Chelsea.

Lampard said the "professional elements" of their game were really good. "We dealt with the early part of the second half really well. It's not always easy against 10 men when they've had a bit of time to talk and arrange themselves but we kept the ball moving in the early parts of the second half," he said.

"The professional elements of our game were really good against good opposition. We couldn't underestimate them and we saw when it was 11 versus 11 that they're a physical, technical team but we won pretty well," Lampard added. (ANI)