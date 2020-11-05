Left Menu
Women's T20 Challenge: Ecclestone, Dottin star as Trailblazers thrash Velocity

Sophie Ecclestone's four-wicket haul and Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 29-run knock of runs helped Trailblazers register a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Trailblazers' Sophie Ecclestone in action against Velocity (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Sophie Ecclestone's four-wicket haul and Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 29-run knock of runs helped Trailblazers register a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing just 48, Trailblazers lost their first wicket in the fourth over as Smriti Mandhana (6) was sent back to the pavilion by Leigh Kasperek.

In the end, Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) took Trailblazers over the line by nine wickets with 73 balls to spare. Earlier, an outstanding bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone helped Trailblazers to bundle out Velocity for just 47 runs.

Opting to bat first, Velocity lost its first wicket in the third over of the innings as Jhulan Goswami bowled Shafali Verma (13). In the very next over, Sophie Ecclestone got back-to-back wickets of Mithali Raj (1) and Veda Krishnamurthy (0), reducing Velocity to 19/3 in the fourth over. In the next two overs, Danielle Wyatt (3) and Sushma Verma (1) were also sent back to the pavilion, and Velocity was left starring down the barrel at 21/5. Velocity's hopes for coming back into the match were heavily dependent on Sune Luus, but the Proteas star was also sent back to the pavilion in the 9th over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, reducing the side to 27/6.

In the end, Velocity was bowled out for 47 runs in the 16th over. For Trailblazers, Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets each. Brief Scores: Trailblazers 49/1 (Deandra Dottin 29*, Richa Ghosh 13*, Leigh Kasperek 1-5) defeat Velocity 47/10 (Shafali Verma 13, Leigh Kasperek 11, Sophie Ecclestone 4-9) by nine wickets. (ANI)

