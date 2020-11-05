Left Menu
Fernandes admits Man Utd 'did everything wrong' in 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted that the side 'did everything wrong' in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:51 IST
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted that the side 'did everything wrong' in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. United was stunned by Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday (local time). Demba Ba and Edin Visca scored goals for the hosts while Anthony Martial was able to net a single goal for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has managed to collect six points from their first two Champions League matches. In the Premier League, the club currently sits 15th, having won just two of their first six matches. Fernandes was frustrated that the Reds didn't arrive with enough intensity in the early stages of the game and feels the manner of the goals conceded should be analysed closely in the coming days.

"Everything goes wrong, we did everything wrong. The intensity was not good since the beginning of the game. They found a goal early and, after, the game was complicated for us. We tried until the end but the problem was [that] I think we came later into the game. We can do much better; everyone feels that," the midfielder told the club's official website. "We know we can't concede goals like that, but now it's time to look [at] what we did wrong, to make it better in the next game," he added.

The 26-year-old also said Basaksehir's display deserved credit - particularly their organised, disciplined defending. "You know when you score a goal and you go 2-1 before the ending of the first half, you go to the break a little more confident. And I think we come out in the second half, we play, and we tried it, but we didn't create a lot of chances. We didn't shoot on goal," said Bruno.

"We had the ball, we tried to play, we tried to create the spaces, but they defended well, they did a very good game. They sacrificed; everyone sacrificed for the team. And so it was hard for us," he added. Unfortunately, there is little time to reflect for the Reds, with this Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Everton coming barely 48 hours after the team's return to the UK. But Fernandes says the lads simply have to get themselves ready to put in a positive performance and get a decent result.

"Of course, in the league we are not in a good position - we all know that. We need to do much better, and we need to do something more than say 'do something in the next game' because it will be a difficult game for us. Our focus now needs to be already there," the Portuguese added. (ANI)

