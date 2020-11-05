Left Menu
Soccer-Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left out

England have recalled Phil Foden for their friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, while Mason Greenwood was left out of the 29-man squad.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:59 IST
England have recalled Phil Foden for their friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, while Mason Greenwood was left out of the 29-man squad. Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland in September after they breached COVID-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel. They were also left out of last month's England squad.

Manchester United forward Greenwood remains out of Gareth Southgate's squad having failed to complete a full 90 minutes with his club this season. The 19-year-old is yet to score in his five Premier League appearances this campaign, but netted in the Champions League against RB Leipzig last month.

Southgate's England face Ireland on Nov. 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on Nov. 18. England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Reece James, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks. Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

