Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final

In the second Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (Daredevils back then) had dropped Morne Morkel and played an off-spinner called Sunny Gupta, who was hammered for 20 in his first over and they were routed. On Thursday, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in his corner, Iyer decided to start with inexperienced left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, who instanty taken apart by Quinton de Kock.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:34 IST
Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians, arguably the best T20 outfit in the history of the format, carried out a clinical decimation of Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier, to set sights on their fifth Indian Premier League title. Surya Kumar Yadav (51 off 38 balls) laid the platform on which Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37 no off 14 balls) cashed in to take their team to 200 for 5.

The pressure of scoreboard was writ large on a wobbly Capitals top-order with Trent Boult (2/9 in 2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/14 in 4 overs) producing a 'Test match opening spell" to eventually blow out the opposition for 143 for 8. Delhi will however get a second shot at glory when they meet winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the second qualifier.

If there was something called putting up a team effort, then the defending champions did that to the 'T' on Thursday. Prithvi Shaw (0) waited for an inswinger which never came and instead edged a Boult delivery that was delivered with angled seam. Ajinkya Rahane (0) expected an outswinger but got a "Boult special" in-dipper that had him plumb in-front. The in-form Shikhar Dhawan (0) before he could settle down got a toe-crusher from Jasprit Bumrah that messed with his middle-stump.

It was 0/3 in 8 balls and there was nothing left in the match. Shreyas Iyer was snapped at cover off Bumrah and Rishabh Pant as usual slog swept a ball from Krunal Pandya on the imaginary fifth off-stump to be holed out in the deep as Capitals were half the side back in the dug-out for 41. This is the sixth time that the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has reached the summit clash.

Seeing 'Murphy's Law' (If something can go wrong, it will) hit Delhi Capitals is sure to invoke a sense of deja vu for those who had witnessed their 2012 season. In the second Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (Daredevils back then) had dropped Morne Morkel and played an off-spinner called Sunny Gupta, who was hammered for 20 in his first over and they were routed.

On Thursday, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in his corner, Iyer decided to start with inexperienced left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, who instanty taken apart by Quinton de Kock. Capitals lost the momentum and never got it back through the entire duration of the match. It was Suryakumar's near flawless half-century complemented by Hardik Pandya's death-over fireworks that saw Mumbai Indians put up an above-par total.

While Ravichandran Ashwin (3/29 in 4 overs) shone brightly with his cerebral bowling, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy left a lot to be desired due to negative tactics as far as his pace department was concerned. Starting with left-arm seam of Sams (0/44 in 4 overs) badly backfired and even worse was Rabada (0/4 in 4 overs) and Nortje (1/50 in 4 overs) also had a forgettable day at the office.

De Kock and Surya were in full flow as the boundaries and sixes continued to flow from their blades during the 62-run stand in only 6.1 overs. While De Kock was severe on anything bowled short or on his legs, Surya's flowing drives off spin and pace were a treat for the eyes. in the end, it was big-hitting exhibition from Hardik as he kept his shape nicely to hammer Rabada and Nortje out of the park.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland on track to get COVID-19 surge under control, official says

Ireland is on track to get its second wave of COVID-19 infections under control by the end of November when the government hopes to ease some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, a senior public health official said on Thursday. Ireland...

31% rapes in Delhi last year committed against children: NGO

Thirty-one per cent of the total 3,137 rape cases in Delhi last year were committed against children, an NGO claimed. According to a statement by the Praja Foundation, reporting of major crimes has decreased in the past five years. Reportin...

Fortnite to return to Apple devices via Nvidia cloud gaming service - BBC

Users of Apple Incs iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Gamess Fortnite game again via Nvidias cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs ...

WRAPUP 4-Fed keeps policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020