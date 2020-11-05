Left Menu
NFL-Bears, Texans close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:45 IST
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans have closed their facilities after players tested positive for COVID-19, the two National Football League teams said on Thursday.

Chicago, already in the NFL's "intensive protocol" after offensive lineman Jason Spriggs tested positive earlier in the week, said they were notified on Thursday morning of another positive test involving a player. "As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall," the Bears, who are scheduled to play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, said in a statement.

"Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation." The Bears also said it is unclear how the latest positive test may affect their Week 9 game.

COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted several clubs across the 32-team NFL and forced the league to reschedule a handful of games. The Texans, who are due to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, said they were informed of the positive test on Wednesday evening and that the unnamed individual immediately self-isolated.

"In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today," the Texans said in a statement. "The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

