Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to "dig deep" as a team to make the IPL final.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:00 IST
Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to "dig deep" as a team to make the IPL final. Delhi will get another shot at making the title clash in Qualifier on Sunday after being outplayed by Mumbai on Thursday night. "It was mainly the execution through our first few overs, the first over went for 15-16, so you are on the back foot pretty much straight away there. We did fight our way back into the game. "We crawled our way back, from sort of 7-14 (overs) were in our favour, they were only about 120/4, so we were hoping for 170 total, which might have been in our ballpark," Ponting said at the post match press conference. Delhi ended up leaking 78 runs in the last five overs.

"...Our execution in the last four to five overs was miles off where we needed it to be. We continuously fed Hardik Pandya where he wants the ball, even Ishan Kishan kept getting away from us and he has played well in all the games we have played against MI, so far in this season. "We felt that we had planned very well. Our meetings have been as clear and as concise as it has been throughout the tournament but under pressure our execution today was miles off," he lamented. He said that the way Delhi managed the bowlers was right and it was again the execution that let them down.

"We have seen tonight with Hardik’s little cameo, we can see how the game can change if you don’t get it right or if you expose someone that hasn’t got appropriate skill to bowl in the death overs. "So, look the way we managed the overs was right, just the execution let us down," he added. Ponting conceded that Mumbai outplayed them. "If you look at the dismissals, Prithvi (Shaw) looked like got a good ball. Ajinkya (Rahane) also got one that swung back nicely and the execution of Bumrah’s yorker to Shikhar (Dhawan) was absolutely first-class.

"They executed better than us, as simple as that, right through the game with all aspects of the game, they were better than us and they outplayed us. Three wins they had over us so far in the tournament,” he said. According to Ponting, as a group, they need to find ways to get better. "We have a couple of days before our next challenge and we will wait and see who our opponents are going to be tomorrow. As a group, we have got to dig really deep and try and find ways to get better in a short period of time,” the former Australian captain added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: 84 schools in Pauri district closed for five days after 80 teachers test Covid positive

Eighty-four schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division have been closed for 5 days after 80 teachers test positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. The teachers, working in schools of Khirsu, Pauri, Kot, Pabo and ...

Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase COVID-19 death risk, say scientists

A new analysis of more than 3,000 counties in the US has found that people with long-term exposure to fine-particle pollutants may be more likely to die from COVID-19, findings which may make policymakers reexamine the harms of air pollutio...

China successfully launches 13 satellites, including 10 for Argentina, with a single rocket

China on Friday successfully sent 13 satellites, including 10 from Argentina, into the orbit in what was stated to be the biggest launch of foreign satellites by the country that could fetch hundreds of millions of dollars to the communist ...

I-T dept raids Vyapak Enterprises offices in Bhopal, Raipur

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at the official premises of Vyapak Enterprises in Bhopal and Raipur over alleged irregular financial transactions. Vyapak Enterprises is an event management and advertising agency.Mukesh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020